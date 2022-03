SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Channel League boys volleyball showdown between rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara was as good as advertised.

The Dons were a few points better as they win the 5-set high quality match 25-20, 26-28, 25-27, 25-16, 15-11.

Santa Barbara takes over first place in league at 4-0 while San Marcos is 3-1.

These two meet up again in April at San Marcos.