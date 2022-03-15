Tyler Williams named CIF-SS Division 3A boys basketball Player of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Team success brings individual honors.

Tyler Williams is named CIF-Southern Section Division 3A Player of the Year in boys basketball.

The senior averaged 18.5 points per game as he led the Cardinals to the program's first CIF-SS crown.

He scored 21 or more points in three playoff games.

Bishop Diego's James Coronado was named CIF-D3A Coach of the Year.

Dos Pueblos senior Joaquin Riker earns All-CIF honors in Division 4A.

He helped the Chargers reach the championship game in 4A.

Shawn Tuano is the CIF-SS Division 5AA Player of the Year after leading Villanova Prep of Ojai to their first

CIF-Southern Section title in school history.

Wildcats teammate Issey Nakao was All-CIF.

In girls basketball San Marcos sophomore guard Ellie Monson earns All-CIF honors in Division 3A after leading the Royals to a semifinal appearance.

Brooklyn Shamblin who lives in Carpinteria but plays for Oaks Christian is the D3A Player of the Year. The Lions won the D3A championship.

UCLA-bound Gabriela Jaquez and Camarillo teammate Emily Lim are ALL-CIF in Division 1 along with Oxnard's Ciara Gallagher.

Hueneme senior Jocelyn Contreras earns All-CIF Division 4A.