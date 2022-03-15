Tyler Williams named CIF-SS Division 3A boys basketball Player of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Team success brings individual honors.
Tyler Williams is named CIF-Southern Section Division 3A Player of the Year in boys basketball.
The senior averaged 18.5 points per game as he led the Cardinals to the program's first CIF-SS crown.
He scored 21 or more points in three playoff games.
Bishop Diego's James Coronado was named CIF-D3A Coach of the Year.
Dos Pueblos senior Joaquin Riker earns All-CIF honors in Division 4A.
He helped the Chargers reach the championship game in 4A.
Shawn Tuano is the CIF-SS Division 5AA Player of the Year after leading Villanova Prep of Ojai to their first
CIF-Southern Section title in school history.
Wildcats teammate Issey Nakao was All-CIF.
In girls basketball San Marcos sophomore guard Ellie Monson earns All-CIF honors in Division 3A after leading the Royals to a semifinal appearance.
Brooklyn Shamblin who lives in Carpinteria but plays for Oaks Christian is the D3A Player of the Year. The Lions won the D3A championship.
UCLA-bound Gabriela Jaquez and Camarillo teammate Emily Lim are ALL-CIF in Division 1 along with Oxnard's Ciara Gallagher.
Hueneme senior Jocelyn Contreras earns All-CIF Division 4A.
