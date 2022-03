SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One rivalry match down this week, one to go for the Santa Barbara High School boys volleyball team.

The Dons completed a sweep over Dos Pueblos winning 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.

Alex Rottman had 17 kills and served up 4 aces for Santa Barbara.

Grant Hughes had 11 kills for DP.

The Dons host San Marcos on Thursday.

Both teams are 3-0 in the Channel League.