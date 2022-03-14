Nuno and Streeter named Athlete of the Week at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bella Nuno and Hansen Streeter had huge performances last week and were honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Nuno is the Female Athlete of the Week after she slugged three home runs and drove in 9 runs to lead Dos Pueblos softball to three wins.

Streeter is the Male Athlete of the Year after he totaled 40 or more assists in both of San Marcos' volleyball wins against Westlake and Dos Pueblos.

The junior setter then helped the Royals advance to the championship game of the DP Invitational.

He was named to the All-Tournament team.

There is no luncheon on Monday, March 21 due to Spring Break.