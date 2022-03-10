San Marcos boys volleyball wins at Dos Pueblos in 4 sets

GOLETA, Calif. - Zach Willbanks had 20 kills, Jack Wilson added 16 and Aiden Pazier contributed 12 as San Marcos won at Dos Pueblos 3-1 in a Channel League boys volleyball match.

Setter Hansen Streeter did a nice job of spreading around the the Royals attack as they prevailed by the scores of 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24.

San Marcos is now 2-0 in league and 9-4 overall.

Dos Pueblos is 6-3 and 1-1 in league.

Grant Hughes had a team-high 17 kills for Dos Pueblos.