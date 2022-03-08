San Marcos girls lacrosse upsets D1 opponent Oak Park in overtime

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - San Marcos took to the road for an away game at CIF Southern Section D1 Oak Park and came away with a 10-9 win in overtime.

It is the program’s first win over a CIF D1 opponent.

The Royals were down 4-6 at halftime and eventually down 4-9 partway through the second half before they started climbing out of their five-goal hole.

Ultimately San Marcos scored five unanswered goals to come back and tie it with 1:23 remaining in the game.

Junior KC Springer notched the tying-goal with an assist from senior Sofia Martinez-Tomatis to force overtime.



Momentum was on the side of San Marcos in a big way headed into overtime.

Then with the overtime draw control win by Springer the success for getting a goal to win it seemed almost inevitable and the 6th unanswered goal was the overtime winner.

After almost three minutes of trying to solve the Eagles defense sophomore Ellie Monson scored the golden goal in the sudden victory overtime.

Midfielder Monson, fresh off her CIF State Play-Off basketball season, was back on the field for her first game as a lacrosse player this spring.

The timing on Monson’s return worked out well for San Marcos.



“We were not playing all that well in the first half and we were down 4-0 early but the spirit of these girls to keep grinding and working was awesome after that,” said head coach Paul Ramsey of San Marcos. “Too easy to give up in that situation but they did not.”



“We also were down five goals in the second half with only about 12 minutes left and nobody scripts being down by five to mount a comeback,” added Ramsey, “but we have some fighters and some talent and we really got sparked by Ellie at all the right times.”



San Marcos improved to 4-1 and plays undefeated Santa Monica on Saturday in the first round of the Gold Coast Invitational at San Marcos on Saturday. There are 24 teams participating at host sites Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools.



Gold Coast Invitational information and the schedule for all divisions may be found on the San Marcos team website http://www.smglax.com. Tickets for all Gold Coast locations are on GoFan.

(Article courtesy of Paul Ramsey).