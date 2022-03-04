Special season ends for San Marcos girls basketball in second round of CIF-State Playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - All good things must come to an end but this San Marcos High School girls basketball team will always be remembered for making history.

The Royals lost at home 43-30 to Imperial in a CIF-State Division IV second round game.

San Marcos made school history by winning the program's first-ever State playoff game with a first round victory.

Against Imperial the offense just was not there as they only scored four first quarter points and trailed 12-4 after one.

They did take a brief 13-12 lead after starting the second quarter on a 9-0 run led by Mia Martinez who scored 7 in that run.

But Imperial used their size advantage to hit the offensive boards and led 24-15 at half.

The Royals never threatened the Tigers and they finish their historic season 22-7.