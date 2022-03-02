More history for San Marcos girls basketball as Royals win CIF-State Playoff game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Another first for the San Marcos High School girls basketball team, a CIF-State Playoff victory.

What looked like a comfortable win at one point was anything but that as the Royals edged Taft of Woodland Hills 56-53 in a CIF-State Division IV Round 1 game.

San Marcos led 32-19 at the half and was up 42-24 midway through the third quarter after back-to-back 3-point baskets by Ariel Plourde and Carley Nielsen.

But Taft closed the game to 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

The visitors would take a brief 53-51 lead with under two minutes left but Plourde sank a three-pointer to put the Royals up 54-53.

Both teams were sloppy from there with missed free throws and turnovers.

Still 54-53 Taft had the ball with under 10 seconds left but the Royals forced a turnover.

After a foul Plourde sank both free throws to put the Royals up three points with 4 seconds left.

Out of timeouts Taft did manage to get up a three-point shot from the baseline just before time ran out but the shot was well off-the-mark.

San Marcos celebrated and now the Royals historic season continues on Thursday with a home second round game against Imperial.