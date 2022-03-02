Bishop Diego survives another close game to win first CIF-State Playoff game in program history

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Another close shave for Bishop Diego but the Cardinals survive to play another day.

Tyler Williams scored 19 points as Bishop Diego edged Otay Ranch 48-46 for their first ever CIF-State Playoff win in boys basketball.

The Cardinals advance to the second round in the CIF-State Division 3 and will play at Viewpoint of Calabasas on Thursday at 6pm.

Bishop Diego led by ten points at halftime and after three quarters before the game tightened up.

But the Cardinals won last week's CIF-SS Division 3 title by two points over Dana Hills and they escaped again.

Otay Ranch missed a last second three-pointer that bounced off the rim with Williams snatching the rebound as time expired.