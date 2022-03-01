Penn scores 3 more goals as Bishop Diego blanks North in SoCal Regional first round game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman superstar Kayalily Penn added three more goals to her mind boggling total as Bishop Diego High School shutout North(Bakersfield) 4-0 in a CIF-State Division V SoCal Regional Championship first round game.

Penn set up the first goal as she weaved through the Stars defense and unleashed a shot from point blank range that was initially saved but Siena Urzua was on the doorstep to score the rebound goal to put the Cardinals up 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Kayalily Penn hit the crossbar twice in the first half on long distance blasts but she finally broke through in the 33rd minute.

She put on a dazzling dribbling display, going around and past several defenders before scoring to put the Cardinals up 2-0 which was the score at halftime.

Penn added two goals in the second half giving her 55 goals now on the season.

She scored 11 total goals last week in the CIF-SS Division 7 semifinals and finals to lift Bishop Diego to the program's first-ever Southern Section title.

Bishop Diego advances to play in Thursday's SoCal Regional Championship at Arrowhead Christian.