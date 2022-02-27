CIF-State playoff pairings announced in basketball and soccer
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Here are the matchups for local teams in the first round of the CIF-State playoffs in basketball and soccer
Boys Basketball: All games are on Tuesday, March 1 except where noted
Open Division: St. Joseph at Harvard-Westlake (Wednesday, March 2)
Division 3: Otay Ranch at Bishop Diego
Division 4: Dos Pueblos at Scripps Ranch
Artesia at Atascadero
Division 5: Central Valley Christian at Villanova Prep
Girls Basketball:
Division 1: St. Joseph at Windward
Camarillo at Birmingham
Division 2: Nipomo at Sage Hill
Division 3: Orcutt Academy at Lawndale
Division 4: Taft (Woodland Hills) at San Marcos
Girls Soccer CIF SoCal Regional Championships
Division 5: North (Bakersfield) at Bishop Diego
Boys Soccer CIF SoCal Regional Championships
Division 2: Pacifica at Redwood
