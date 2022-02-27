CIF-State playoff pairings announced in basketball and soccer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Here are the matchups for local teams in the first round of the CIF-State playoffs in basketball and soccer

Boys Basketball: All games are on Tuesday, March 1 except where noted

Open Division: St. Joseph at Harvard-Westlake (Wednesday, March 2)

Division 3: Otay Ranch at Bishop Diego

Division 4: Dos Pueblos at Scripps Ranch

Artesia at Atascadero

Division 5: Central Valley Christian at Villanova Prep

Girls Basketball:

Division 1: St. Joseph at Windward

Camarillo at Birmingham

Division 2: Nipomo at Sage Hill

Division 3: Orcutt Academy at Lawndale

Division 4: Taft (Woodland Hills) at San Marcos

Girls Soccer CIF SoCal Regional Championships

Division 5: North (Bakersfield) at Bishop Diego

Boys Soccer CIF SoCal Regional Championships

Division 2: Pacifica at Redwood