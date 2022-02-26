Dos Pueblos can’t slow down Western in the second half and lose CIF-SS D4A title game

GOLETA, Calif. - There was just no stopping Ahmad Hammouri in the second half.

The Pioneers senior guard erupted for 27 second-half points as Western of Anaheim pulled away and defeated Dos Pueblos 65-49 to win the CIF-SS Division 4A boys basketball championship.

Grant Hughes scored 10 first half points and Kael Rillie added 9 points before the break as the home Chargers led 22-21 at halftime.

But Western outscored DP 17-8 in the third quarter to grab a 38-30 lead.

Hammouri poured in 16 fourth quarter points to finish with a game-high 34 points.

DP was led by Hughes with 20 while Rillie scored 11.

The Chargers were making their first CIF-SS finals appearance in boys hoops since 1995.

DP will now head into the CIF-State Playoffs beginning on Tuesday.