HEMET, Calf. - Dos Pueblos survived a six hour bus ride to Hemet and a last second shot by the Bulldogs.

Joe Talarico fed Micah Goss for a lay-up with 12.9 seconds left as the Chargers won 59-58 in a CIF-SS D4A quarterfinal game.

DP will host a semifinal game on Tuesday, February 22 against the winner of Saturday's Workman vs Valley Torah game.