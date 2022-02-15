Skip to Content
San Marcos soccer eliminated by Aliso Niguel

San Marcos loses 2-0 in a CIF-SS Division 1 second round boys soccer playoff game to Aliso Niguel.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Royals had some first half chances but after halftime visiting Aliso Niguel showed why they are undefeated on the season.

The Wolverines scored goals in the 67th and 78th minute and beat San Marcos 2-0 in a CIF-SS Division 1 second round boys soccer playoff game.

San Marcos did not have too many quality chances to score in the second half as they end their season at 17-4-4.

Mikhail Feoktistov and Sawyer Sachen scored the goals for the Wolverines.

