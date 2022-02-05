Dos Pueblos girls basketball wins their first Channel League title with victory over Santa Ynez
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos fought off a good effort by Santa Ynez to beat the Pirates 59-51 and clinch the outright Channel League championship.
It is the first Channel League crown for the DP girls program.
The Chargers erupted for a 24 point 3rd quarter to turnaround a 31-28 halftime deficit.
Lily Mires scored 16 points in the win for DP who head to the playoffs with a 19-3 overall record.
San Marcos finishes second in league and Santa Barbara claims third.
