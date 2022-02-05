Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos girls basketball wins their first Channel League title with victory over Santa Ynez

Dos Pueblos girls basketball wins the Channel League for the first time in school history.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos fought off a good effort by Santa Ynez to beat the Pirates 59-51 and clinch the outright Channel League championship.

It is the first Channel League crown for the DP girls program.

The Chargers erupted for a 24 point 3rd quarter to turnaround a 31-28 halftime deficit.

Lily Mires scored 16 points in the win for DP who head to the playoffs with a 19-3 overall record.

San Marcos finishes second in league and Santa Barbara claims third.

