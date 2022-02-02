Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 7:23 pm

Six Bishop Diego Cardinals are soaring to next level including 5 football players

BISHOP DIEGO.00_01_51_27.Still001
Six Bishop Diego High School student-athletes sign a National Letter of Intent including 5 football players.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There was a party of five among the Bishop Diego High School football players on National Signing Day.

Michael Luckhurst, Sam Mikaele, Filiga Mulipola, Joseph Nanai and Logologo Va'a along with girls volleyball player Alina Urzua signed their National Letter of Intent to play in college.

Luckhurst signed with Pac-12 school Cal and will be the Golden Bears kicker.

Mikaele and Va'a will continue to be teammates after signing with the University of Texas at El Paso(UTEP).

Nanai is headed to Portland State while Mulipola is off to the Southern Oregon University.

Urzua signs with Stetson University for beach volleyball.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content