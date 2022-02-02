Six Bishop Diego Cardinals are soaring to next level including 5 football players

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There was a party of five among the Bishop Diego High School football players on National Signing Day.

Michael Luckhurst, Sam Mikaele, Filiga Mulipola, Joseph Nanai and Logologo Va'a along with girls volleyball player Alina Urzua signed their National Letter of Intent to play in college.

Luckhurst signed with Pac-12 school Cal and will be the Golden Bears kicker.

Mikaele and Va'a will continue to be teammates after signing with the University of Texas at El Paso(UTEP).

Nanai is headed to Portland State while Mulipola is off to the Southern Oregon University.

Urzua signs with Stetson University for beach volleyball.