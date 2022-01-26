DP holds off furious comeback by Santa Barbara this time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos made six clutch free throws down the stretch and barely held on for a 45-43 Channel League win at Santa Barbara.

The Chargers blew an 8-point lead with just over a minute to play four days ago and lost on a buzzer-beater to the Dons.

In the rematch DP led by eight with just over two minutes to go before surviving two late three-pointers by freshman Luke Zuffelato.

He rebounded a missed free throw and got off an off-balance shot at the buzzer but it was short.

DP was led by Joe Talarico who scored 15 points while Zuffelato and Mikey Denver each scored 14 points for the Dons.