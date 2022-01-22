Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 12:16 am

San Marcos wrestling makes it back-to-back Channel League titles

DP SAN MARCOS WRESTLING.00_00_43_05.Still001
San Marcos defeats Dos Pueblos 42-23 to clinch back-to-back Channel League titles in wrestling.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It was fitting that San Marcos knocked off Dos Pueblos to make program history in wrestling.

The Royals beat the Chargers 42-33 to clinch their second straight Channel League title.

It is the first time that San Marcos wrestling has ever won back-to-back league crowns.

For years Dos Pueblos has set the standard in wrestling but the Royals are now the masters on the mat.

State ranked wrestler Juan Torres recorded an early pin during his match in the 162 pound weight class.

Other pins for the Royals included Jacob Dominguez at 108 pounds, Ambrose Partee at 182 pounds and Jake Carroll in the heavyweight class.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content