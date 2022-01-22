San Marcos wrestling makes it back-to-back Channel League titles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It was fitting that San Marcos knocked off Dos Pueblos to make program history in wrestling.

The Royals beat the Chargers 42-33 to clinch their second straight Channel League title.

It is the first time that San Marcos wrestling has ever won back-to-back league crowns.

For years Dos Pueblos has set the standard in wrestling but the Royals are now the masters on the mat.

State ranked wrestler Juan Torres recorded an early pin during his match in the 162 pound weight class.

Other pins for the Royals included Jacob Dominguez at 108 pounds, Ambrose Partee at 182 pounds and Jake Carroll in the heavyweight class.