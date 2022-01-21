Stryker scores 5 goals but San Marcos loses to Orange Lutheran at Tournament of Champions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos came up just short in an 11-9 loss to Orange Lutheran as the Tournament of Champions girls water polo tournament finally got underway.

The TOC was originally scheduled to begin January 6th but was postponed after the Santa Barbara Unified School District paused all athletic events due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Royals led 5-4 at halftime but Orange Lutheran scored the first four goals in the third period to lead 8-5.

But Ava Stryker scored two straight goals and the Royals trailed 8-7 heading into the fourth period.

Early in the fourth period Stryker assisted on a Sophia Panossian goal and the game was tied at 8.

After the Lancers went up 10-8, Stryker scored her fifth goal of the game but the Royals could not get any closer.

San Marcos is ranked #7 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll while Orange Lutheran is #3 along with Los Alamitos who is also playing in this tournament.

Top-ranked Newport Harbor, 2nd-ranked Laguna Beach are #9 Agoura are also in town competing.

Santa Barbara is #12 in the rankings while Dos Pueblos is #18.