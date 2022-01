GOLETA, Calif. - After a close opening first quarter San Marcos ran away from Dos Pueblos by outscoring the home Chargers 17-2 in the second quarter on their way to a 58-37 win.

Michelle Arellanes scored 17 points as the Royals improve to 2-0 in league.

San Marcos made 7 three-pointers in the game.

Dos Pueblos is 1-1 in league.