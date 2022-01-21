Early scores late as Dos Pueblos boys soccer gets revenge on San Marcos

GOLETA, Calif. - Max Early was not too late to lift Dos Pueblos to a 2-1 Channel League win as the Chargers got revenge on San Marcos.

Early scored in the 79th minute off an outstanding cross from Andy Duran and one minute later the Chargers were celebrating the hard-fought victory.

Earlier this month San Marcos routed DP 5-0.

Dos Pueblos senior goalkeeper Diego Garcia was the star of the match.

The Westmont College-commit made several outstanding saves to set the stage for Early's dramatic goal.