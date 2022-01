SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos was marvelous on the mat as they easily beat Santa Barbara 59-15.

Led by state ranked senior Juan Torres the Royals had four pins.

The other three pins were from Levi Cooper, Jesus Pelet and Ambrose Partee.

San Marcos hosts rival Dos Pueblos on Friday night as the Royals go for back-to-back Channel League titles.