Santa Barbara boys basketball loses in return to the court after SBUSD COVID-19 pause

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons boys basketball team got off to a slow start in their Channel League opener and never recovered in a 52-42 loss to Cabrillo.

The rusty play could be expected after high school sports in the Santa Barbara Unified School District were postponed over the past two weeks due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Dons trailed 13-6 after one quarter and got down 18-6 before they started to make some of their shots.

Freshman Luke Zuffelato led Santa Barbara with 11 points.