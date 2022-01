SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Leading by just one point late in third quarter San Marcos pulled away the rest of the way and beat Santa Ynez 62-46 as the Royals won their Channel League opener in boys basketball.

The Royals led 43-36 after three quarters before controlling the fourth quarter.

Shakir Ahmad led the way with a team-high 20 points.

Santa Ynez got 19 points from Jackson Ollenburger.

San Marcos led 28-24 at halftime.