Outdoor sports canceled by Santa Barbara Unified School District for the rest of the week.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With COVID-19 cases rising the Santa Barbara Unified School District has canceled outdoor sports for the remainder of the week.

High schools Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos plan to reschedule postponed sporting events.

Earlier in the week SB Unified canceled all indoor sports for the week.

The Tournament of Champions in girls water polo was scheduled to start today with around 20 high schools scheduled to compete through Saturday.

Dos Pueblos was scheduled to play today at Santa Barbara in girls and boys soccer.

Club water polo practices have also had to pause.