SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCLA-bound Gabriela Jaquez poured in 38 points as Camarillo stays undefeated as they knock off host Santa Barbara 71-52 on day one of the Tournament of Champions.

The Dons led 27-26 at halftime before Camarillo pulled away in the second half to move to 12-0 on the year.

Santa Barbara is now 5-6.

Also from this tournament San Marcos lost to Orange Lutheran 50-42.