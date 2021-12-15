Lompoc star RB Sheldon Canley signs with San Diego St with family and friends celebrating his big day

LOMPOC, Calif. - After cementing his name as one of the best running backs to ever play for tradition-rich Lompoc High School, now Sheldon Canley Jr. is looking forward to joining another football program known for great backs, San Diego State.

With family by his side and friends, classmates and coaches cheering him on, Canley signed his National Letter of Intent with the Aztecs.

Canley averaged over 9 yards per carry this year as he gained closed to 1,500 yards for the Braves and scored 27 touchdowns.

He was named the Most Valuable Player in the Channel League.

Lompoc has a history of elite running backs such as Napoleon Kaufman, Lavon Coleman, and Toa Taua and Canley fits right in that list.

"He is one of the best players that I have ever coached and I have coached some great ones," said Braves head coach Andrew Jones.

Canley is a champion track and field sprinter as well and he cannot wait for his future at San Diego State.

"The whole program, all the backs and players that they put into the league is a great look so that is what caught my eye in the first place."