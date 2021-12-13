Dos Pueblos High School basketball sweeps Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's Cafe was all 'charged' up as two Dos Pueblos High School basketball players received awards.

The Male Athlete of the Week went to Grant Hughes who led the Chargers in points in all three of their road wins last week.

He scored a total of 59 points including a high of 25 against Rio Mesa.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Lily Mires who was named the MVP of the Central Coast Tournament.

She scored over 20 points in each of the Chargers three wins including a career-high 28 points against Foothill Tech.

Her tournament totals were 65 points, 32 rebounds and 12 blocked shots.