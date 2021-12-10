Skip to Content
High School Sports
December 10, 2021 9:48 pm
Mire scores 22 points to lead Dos Pueblos past Rio Mesa

Lilly Miers scored 22 points to lead Dos Pueblos past Rio Mesa 59-36.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos used a strong second half to pull away from Rio Mesa to win 59-36 to move to 2-0 in their own girls basketball tournament.

DP led 22-20 at half before taking control of the game with a 22-3 run in the third quarter.

Senior Lily Mire scored a game-high 22 points and Justine Katz was the other Chargers player in double figures with 10 points.

DP improves to 5-1 on the year.

In the nightcap at the tournament San Marcos routed Santa Clara 84-23.

