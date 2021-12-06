Cate High School football honored by SB Round Table for championship season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was the Cate Rams turn to take a bow.

The CIF-SS Division 1 eight-man football champions were the latest team to be honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Head coach Ben Soto praised his seniors for winning the program's first-ever football title.

The Rams routed Grace Brethren 50-30 last month in a game that was not as close as the final score indicates.

Senior quarterback Will Bouma accounted for 7 touchdowns in the historic win for Cate.

Cate football is the fourth Santa Barbara-area team to be recognized by the SB Athletic Round Table for winning CIF-SS championships.

Santa Barbara and Bishop Diego High Schools won CIF-SS girls volleyball crowns while Carpinteria boys water polo won a CIF-SS title.