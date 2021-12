SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Despite a terrific performance by Ava Stryker, San Marcos could not keep up with Laguna Beach and lost 14-8 in the Royals season opener in girls water polo.

Stryker scored a game-high six goals including 3 straight to tie the game up at 6 in the third period.

But the Breakers went on a 7-0 run to put the game away in a meeting of CIF-Division powerful teams.