Bishop Diego girls basketball cruises by Carp on Day 1 of Bird Cage Classic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego outscored Carpinteria 20-0 in the second quarter and beat Carpinteria 60-14 on the first day of the Bird Cage Classic.

Leading 13-6 after one quarter Bishop forced several steals in the second quarter and converted those turnovers into easy layups to lead 33-6 at the break.

Clara McDonald led the way with 13 points while Eliana Urzua added 11 and Sonia Mancuso scored 10.

The Cardinals take on Cate on Thursday at 7pm.