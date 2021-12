SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos played a strong first half but St. Joseph had too much size and the Royals lost 46-30.

San Marcos trailed just 20-19 at halftime and only 31-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights 6'3 center Candace Kpetikou scored a game-high 18 points for the Knights.

The Royals fall to 0-2 while the Knights are victorious in their season opener.