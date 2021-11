GOLETA, Calif. - Zack Davidson scored 22 points and Kaden Minter added 14 as powerhouse Mater Dei cruised to an 86-51 victory over the Chargers at Dos Pueblos High School.

Davidson is 6'8, Minter is 6'6 and the Monarchs have several other players over 6'4.

DP was led by Grant Hughes who had 14 points.

Mater Dei has won 11 CIF-State championships under legendary head coach Gary McKnight.