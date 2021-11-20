Carpinteria finishes runner-up in CIF-State SoCal Regional as they lose D3 final to Palisades

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Warriors came up short in trying to add another CIF title to their historic boys water polo season.

Carpinteria High School lost 9-5 to Palisades in the CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 3 championship game.

The visiting Dolphins jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back as they avenged in earlier season loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors lone first half goal was scored by Ian Thomas and they trailed 6-1 at the break.

Carp outscored Palisades 4-3 in the second half getting two goals from sophomore Asher Smith while Justin Main and Gavin Lohuis added one apiece.

Warriors goalie Jacob Taff was outstanding and he made several sensational blocks for Carpinteria.

The Warriors finish the season 25-5 and they won the program's first CIF-Southern Section as they captured the division 5 crown.