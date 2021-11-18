Skip to Content
Historic season continues for Carpinteria boys water polo at they win SoCal Regional D3 semifinal

CARP WATER POLO SEMIFINAL.00_00_17_21.Still001
Carpinteria boys water polo routed San Dieguito Academy 11-3 in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 3 semifinal.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The historic ride keeps going for Carpinteria High School boys water polo as they routed San Dieguito Academy 11-3 in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 3 semifinal game.

The Warriors will host Palisades on Saturday's championship at 2pm at the community pool in Carpinteria.

Carp edged Palisades 13-12 in early September so it should be a great rematch.

As for the semifinal sophomore star Asher Smith scored a game-high 5 goals and goalie Jacob Taff blocked 15 shots for the Warriors.

Carpinteria led 3-1 after one period and 5-1 at the half before blowing it wide open in the second half.

Carpinteria won the program's first CIF-Southern Section title last Saturday when they captured the Division 5 champonship.

Now they hope to add a CIF-State SoCal Regional title this Saturday.

