Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 12:18 am

Bishop Diego tips off the boys basketball season with a win over Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ BISHOP DIEGO.00_00_24_28.Still001
Kai Morphy scored 21 points as Bishop Diego defeated Santa Ynez 61-54 in the season opener for both teams.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kai Morphy had 21 points and six rebounds while Tyler Williams added 19 points as Bishop Diego held off Santa Ynez 61-54 in the season opener for both teams.

The Cardinals had a comfortable double-digit lead for much of the first half and was up 36-26 at halftime.

But the Pirates pulled within one point late in the third quarter and trailed by just three heading into the fourth quarter but the comeback falls short.

Landon Lassahn recorded a double-double as he had 24 points and 10 rebounds, both game-highs.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content