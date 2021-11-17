Bishop Diego tips off the boys basketball season with a win over Santa Ynez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kai Morphy had 21 points and six rebounds while Tyler Williams added 19 points as Bishop Diego held off Santa Ynez 61-54 in the season opener for both teams.

The Cardinals had a comfortable double-digit lead for much of the first half and was up 36-26 at halftime.

But the Pirates pulled within one point late in the third quarter and trailed by just three heading into the fourth quarter but the comeback falls short.

Landon Lassahn recorded a double-double as he had 24 points and 10 rebounds, both game-highs.