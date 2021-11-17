Big first half sparks Carpinteria to win over Eagle Rock in Round 1 of SoCal Regional Tournament

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Warriors boys water polo team gave the big crowd at the Carpinteria community pool plenty to cheer about especially in the first half.

Carpinteria led 11-2 at half and cruised to an easy 18-9 win over Eagle Rock in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Round 1 playoff game.

The Warriors will host San Dieguito Academy on Thursday in a time not set yet.

Asher Smith had a game-high 5 goals and Mateo Handall added 4.

Both Smith and Handall each had three goals in a decisive second period in which Carp extended a 5-1 lead to a nine goal cushion.

The Warriors won a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title last weekend.