Big first half sparks Carpinteria to win over Eagle Rock in Round 1 of SoCal Regional Tournament
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Warriors boys water polo team gave the big crowd at the Carpinteria community pool plenty to cheer about especially in the first half.
Carpinteria led 11-2 at half and cruised to an easy 18-9 win over Eagle Rock in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Round 1 playoff game.
The Warriors will host San Dieguito Academy on Thursday in a time not set yet.
Asher Smith had a game-high 5 goals and Mateo Handall added 4.
Both Smith and Handall each had three goals in a decisive second period in which Carp extended a 5-1 lead to a nine goal cushion.
The Warriors won a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title last weekend.
Comments