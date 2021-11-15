SB Dons volleyball honored at Round Table, Oetgen and Olsen named athletes of the week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CIF champions were in attendance at the weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The Santa Barbara Dons girls volleyball team was honored as they recently won the CIF-SS Division 6 title.

It was the program's first section crown since 2008.

Cate High School football player Mason Oetgen was the Male Athlete of the Week after helping the Rams win a CIF-SS Division 1 semifinal at Sage Hill in the 8-man playoffs.

Oetgen had two touchdowns, blocked a PAT and had a game-sealing interception.

The Rams will play Grace Brethren in the championship game this Friday at 7pm at Carpinteria High School.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Santa Barbara City College water polo player Jenna Olsen.

She scored 12 goals in three wins to lead the Vaqueros to a SoCal Regional title, their first since 2017.

SBCC advanced to the State Championships.