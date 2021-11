SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Signing Day had a family feel for several Santa Barbara Dons student-athletes.

Brothers Cason and Luke Goodman both signed with UC Davis for soccer.

Alex Rottman will join his older brother Will Rottman at Stanford University to play volleyball.

Emma Zuffelato is headed to Cal Poly for beach volleyball while Allison Bartholomew will play water polo at UC San Diego.