Carpinteria boys water polo advances to first CIF final with convincing win over Downey

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Carpinteria High School boys water polo is in uncharted waters.

The Warriors defeated Downey 13-6 in a CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal to advance to the final for the first time in program history.

Carpinteria will face Burbank on Saturday in a time to be announced and the game will be in Irvine.

Sophomore sensation Asher Smith scored a game-high four goals while Justin Main scored all three of his goals in the first half for the winning Warriors.