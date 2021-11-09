Skip to Content
Freshman Eliana Urzua leads Bishop Diego girls volleyball into second round of the CIF-State Playoffs

Eliana Urzua had 27 kills and 18 digs as Bishop Diego beat Hillcrest in five sets in a CIF-State Division 4 first round game.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School star freshman Eliana Urzua had 27 kills along with 18 digs as the Cardinals outlasted Hillcrest of Riverside in a five-set thriller to open up the CIF-State Division 4 playoffs.

Bishop Diego won that last set 15-13 and will play at Taft of Woodland Hills on Thursday in the second round.

Eliana's older sister senior Alina Urzua had 11 kills and 19 digs while junior Emma Coglizer added 19 digs as Bishop Diego won their 30th game of the season against just seven losses.

