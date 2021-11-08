Girls volleyball players in spotlight at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School senior Alina Urzua and Santa Barbara junior Annie Knecht were co-Female Athlete of the Week winners after helping their schools win CIF-SS girls volleyball championships.

Urzua had 22 digs, 5 kills, 1 solo block and four aces as Bishop Diego swept top-seed Capistrano Valley Christian to win the CIF-SS Division 7 title. It is the Cardinals first girls volleyball CIF championship since 1979.

Knecht dished out 26 assists as the Santa Barbara Dons won their first girls volleyball CIF-SS title since 2008.

Santa Barbara swept El Rancho to capture the CIF-SS Division 6 crown.

Both teams advance to the State playoffs.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Santa Barbara running back Nathan Barrios who could not attend the luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Barrios scored two touchdowns as Santa Barbara won at Campbell Hall in a first round CIF-SS Division 6 playoff game.