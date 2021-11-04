Skip to Content
DP and SB celebrate team titles in cross country Channel League Finals

Dos Pueblos won the girls cross country Channel League finals while Santa Barbara won on the boys side.

GOLETA, Calif. - It was a perfect performance by the Dos Pueblos girls cross country team.

The Chargers scored a perfect 15 points as their runners claimed the top five places at the Channel League Championships at DP.

Phoebe Wolfe Lyons led the way by winning the individual race in a personal-best time of 18:29.70 on the 3-mile course.

Wolf Lyons was followed by teammates Ellie Gleason(19:21.44), Sarah Dent (19:34.99), Reese Wahlberg (19:42.08) and London Wahlberg (19:50.78).

On the boys side Santa Barbara won the Channel League title for the first time in more than 25 years as they finished ahead of Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

Jacob Snodgress of San Marcos won the individual event in a time of (15:43.17).

Dos Pueblos freshman Eamon Gordon (15:47.54) came in second followed by Santa Barbara's Blaise Snow (15:48.47).

