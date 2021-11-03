Skip to Content
High School Sports
Urzua sisters lead Bishop Diego into CIF D7 championship game

Urzua sisters have Bishop Diego playing for a CIF-SS D7 final.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Team chemistry is not a problem with the Bishop Diego High School girls volleyball team.

Three sisters make up half of the Cardinals starting lineup.

Senior Alina Urzua, junior Siena Urzua and freshman Eliana Urzua have Bishop Diego one win away from the school's first girls volleyball CIF title since 1979.

They combined for 21 kills and 21 digs in the Cardinals semifinal win over St. Monica Cathlolic.

On Saturday the second-seeded Cardinals will host #1 seed Capistrano Valley Christian at 6pm for the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship.

