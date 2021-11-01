SB Dons sweep Athlete of the Week awards at luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shea Delany led the Santa Barbara Dons into the CIF-SS Division 6 finals in girls volleyball while Ryan Drake was an offensive force as Santa Barbara won the Channel League title in boys water polo.

Both Delany and Drake were honored as the Athlete of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Delany combined for 30 kills as the Dons won quarterfinal and semifinal matches to advance to the championship game.

It will be the battle of the Dons as they host El Rancho High School this Saturday at 5pm in the finals.

Drake scored 10 goals to lead the Santa Barbara boys water polo team to a 13-10 win over San Marcos in the championship game of the Channel League Tournament which determined the league champion.

Drake and the Dons host Dana Hills on Wednesday in a CIF-SS Division 1 playoff game.