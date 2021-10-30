Sweeping Success: Santa Barbara girls volleyball advances to CIF-SS D6 final in straight sets win over South Hills
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons dominated South Hills in a CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal match as Santa Barbara swept the Huskies 25-23, 25-17, 25-19.
#1 seed Santa Barbara will go for their first CIF title since 2008 when they host El Rancho High School in a battle of the Dons next Saturday, November 6.
The El Rancho Dons won in straight sets over Irvine.
More details to come.
