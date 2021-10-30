Skip to Content
High School Sports
Published 9:32 pm

Sweeping Success: Santa Barbara girls volleyball advances to CIF-SS D6 final in straight sets win over South Hills

Santa Barbara girls volleyball advances to the CIF-SS Division 6 finals after a semifinal sweep.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons dominated South Hills in a CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal match as Santa Barbara swept the Huskies 25-23, 25-17, 25-19.

#1 seed Santa Barbara will go for their first CIF title since 2008 when they host El Rancho High School in a battle of the Dons next Saturday, November 6.

The El Rancho Dons won in straight sets over Irvine.

More details to come.

