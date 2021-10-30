Boys water polo playoff pairings revealed in CIF-Southern Section

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Carpinteria Warriors are the No.1 seed in the CIF-SS Division 5 playoff pairings and will have a first round bye.

Santa Barbara earns the #3 seed in Division 1 and will host Dana Hills on Wednesday, November 3 in a first round game.

In that same division Dos Pueblos will play a home wild card game on Tuesday, November 2 against Corona del Mar with the winner advancing to play the next day at Loyola.

In Division 2 San Marcos is at South Pasadena on Tuesday.

Carpinteria is 19-4 and will host the winner of the Ramona-Palm Springs in a second round game on Thursday, November 4.

The CIF took the top eight teams and made an Open Division and created an 18-team Division 1.

Santa Barbara enters the playoffs with an 18-12 record.