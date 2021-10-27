Repeat after me: San Marcos junior Natasha Gill wins individual Channel League tennis championship
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Natasha Gill cruised to her second consecutive individual Channel League tennis championship as she won 6-2, 6-0 over Heidi Hatton of Santa Barbara High School.
She was runner-up in her freshman year.
The doubles title is also a repeat winner.
Charlotte Ryan and Koko Kelly captured the championship for a second straight year by beating fellow Santa Barbara High School teammates Katie Clyne and KK Casey 7-6, 6-2.
