Alisal Fire postpones several high school sporting events in Santa Barbara area

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From water polo to volleyball many sporting events in the Santa Barbara area were postponed due to the Alisal Fire.

Smoke has created unhealthy air quality and a partial freeway closure on the 101 has forced Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos High Schools to postpone and reschedule games.

Friday night football games could also be affected.

All three of those schools are hosting teams from the Ventura and Oxnard area but they are considering moving the games out of the Santa Barbara area due to the smoke.

A final decision will not be made until at least Thursday.